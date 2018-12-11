All the Records Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Has Broken

Saying Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” is one of the biggest songs in history sounds like a pretty bold statement… until you see all of data that backs it up. It seems like every week the song is breaking a new record and we can barely keep up with all of its achievements.

To help, here’s a list of just some of the things the perfect breakup song has accomplished:

Most streams in a week and the fastest song to reach 100 million streams

The song debuted at No.1, immediately earning a huge milestone for the singer and continuing to gain momentum with the help of an iconic music video and general internet buzz. After becoming the most streamed song in one week, the track continued to set new heights by reaching 100 million streams in just 11 days- the fastest in history.

Biggest YouTube video debut and the fastest video to reach 100 million views

The music video came soon after the unexpected single, delivering Mean Girls and Legally Blonde references in a highly-anticipated visual that reached 100 million views in four days. Again, the fastest in history. The YouTube premiere record was set with 829,000 live viewers watching right when it dropped.

Most weeks at No.1 by a female

Despite being temporarily dethroned by Travis Scott and Drake’s “SICKO MODE,” Ari is back on top for a record fourth week in a row. The song now marks her first Billboard No.1 and the longest run at No.1 by a female artist.

We'll probably have to come back and update this post as the song continues to run its course, topping charts and making history with gratitude and grace.