'American Horror Story' Announces Highly-Anticipated Crossover Season

The merging of 'Murder House' and 'Coven' will happen earlier than we thought

June 15, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Billy Eichner, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman

SIPA USA Today

Fans weren’t expecting a crossover season of American Horror Story until next year. But, to everyone’s surprise, Co-creator Ryan Murphy took to twitter to announce that we’ll be able to see how Murder House and Coven fit together in just a few months.

Murphy had previously stated that we would have to wait until season nine to see the two stories merge. Although the season was already outlined, production was expected to be delayed as some of the actors were unavailable.

The stars must have aligned as we no longer have to wait until next year-- the crossover’s release has been pushed up to this September.

So far, the return of actors Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman has been confirmed. I would also expect to see Lady Gaga as her witch character has strong ties to the Coven season.

Fans on Twitter are losing their minds, speculating how the stories might merge and giving requests for what other actors they hope to see. September can’t come soon enough!

Tags: 
American Horror Story
Coven
Murder House
Lady Gaga