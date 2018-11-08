Anne-Marie Shares Inspiring “Perfect To Me” Video

Anne-Marie’s “Perfect To Me” is a self-love-filled track about embracing everything that makes you unique, including the imperfections.

In a heartwarming new video for the song, she starts off by explaining what “perfect” means to her. The word continually evolves throughout the video with clips inserted of people trying to define it and explaining how things such as media images have affected that.

The general consensus is that living without boxing yourself in because of judgments or made-up ideas of how you should be is true perfection.

