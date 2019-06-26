Is Ariana Grande Actually Starring In a Netflix Musical With Meryl Streep?

News started circulating that Ariana Grande would once again be combining her singing and acting abilities, and in the best way. Reports surfaced that the Sweetener singer would be joining the iconic Meryl Streep in a Netflix musical.

Not only is it a Netflix musical supposedly featuring both Ariana Grande and Meryl Streep, but it will also be produced by American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy. Could this combination be any more iconic?

While the adaptation of Broadway hit The Prom is actually happening, it turns out the addition of Ariana Grande was just fake news. “This story originally said Ariana Grande was in the cast, but we've learned that it conflicts with her tour schedule and she won't be involved,” Billboard confirmed in their updated version of the story.

Although Ariana Grande won’t be involved, the star-studded cast still includes an incredible list of actors. James Corden and Nicole Kidman will star alongside Meryl Streep in the reboot. Filming for Ryan Murphy’s fifth Netflix project, The Prom, will reportedly start in December.