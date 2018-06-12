Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan Reveal Release Date for Highly-Anticipated Collab

The single “Dance To This” will be featured on Troye’s upcoming album ‘Bloom’

June 12, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande Met Gala 2018

SIPA USA Today

After months of waiting impatiently, we finally have a release date for one of the most iconic collabs.

Troye Sivan’s single “Dance To This” features Ariana Grande and drops Wednesday, June 13th. Yes, you read that correctly. We have less than 24 hours to emotionally prepare ourselves.

-- DANCE TO THIS FT @arianagrande. JUNE 13 --

A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan) on

The track follows Troye’s “My My My,” “Bloom,” and “The Good Side,” all singles from his upcoming album, Bloom.

This incredible collab was confirmed back in late February with a tweet from Troye revealing his excitement to work with his “pop queen.” 

Ariana is also releasing an album this summer. There are so many beautiful things in the works I can’t even keep up. Sweetener will be available for pre-order on June 20th, the same day single “The Light Is Coming” drops.

ten days til the light is comin & my album preorder --

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

“Dance To This” is sure to make the list of the most powerful pop collabs to date. To borrow one of Ariana’s new favorite phrases: Ugh! Their minds!

