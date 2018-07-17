Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan Share “Dance To This” Video Teaser

The video drops THIS Thursday (July 19)

July 17, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan

Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK / Press Association

The prince and princess of pop recently came together to produce one of the most highly-anticipated singles of the year.

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande’s “Dance To This” has a music video coming very soon.

(We could juuuuss!!)

The hype built was more than well-deserved and the groovy tune they delivered exceeded expectations. Now, we’ll be getting a visual to accompany the bop this Thursday (July 19).

Troye took to Instagram to share a clip from the upcoming video, showing what looks to be a nursing home where the pair performs. Watch below:

-- DANCE TO THIS MUSIC VIDEO - 9AM PT THURSDAY 19 JULY -- @arianagrande @bardiazeinali

