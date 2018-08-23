Ariana Grande Performs Stripped-Down “God Is A Woman,” Talks Wedding Plans

Ariana Grande recently visited Good Morning America, delivering a goosebump-inducing performance of “God Is A Woman” and revealing when she and Pete Davidson are getting married.

The pop princess is hot off the release of her complex and hit-filled album, Sweetener. This stripped-down performance of her chart-topping “God Is A Woman” on GMA showcases her next-level vocals, backed by a chorus of accenting harmonies.

We challenge you to try watching this performance without getting chills. Amazing.

In her interview on the morning show, she dished on her fiancé and how their life together is shaping up. "He just ticks every box and just gets better everyday, and I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful," she gushed.

She spilled on their beautifully “annoying” public love story and said that wedding brainstorming is already in the works. While they plan on waiting until next year to officially tie the knot, the two are more than excited to be together.

Watch the full interview below: