Ariana Grande Tells the Story of her Best Friends in New Song “7 Rings”

Ariana Grande isn’t giving us any time to breathe with her continuous release of hit after hit. Closely following the debut of smash hit breakup song “Thank U, Next” and the wishful “Imagine,” Ari is back with “7 Rings.”

Previously described as the story of she and six of her closest friends, the song details seven pieces of jewelry that represent their lifelong bond.

"Me, Vic, Courtney, Alexa, Tayla, Njomza, Kaydence (and my mom and nonna so technically nine but they got theirs after song was done)" she listed in a now-deleted Tweet explaining who held the seven rings. She also described the inspiration for the single and how the champagne-influenced decision came about.