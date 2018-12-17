Audi Promo Video May Contain Major 'Avengers: Endgame' Spoiler

The highly-anticipated trailer for Avengers: Endgame, part four of one of the biggest and most well-loved movie franchises in history, was revealed just over one week ago. Already sitting at over 72M views on YouTube, the dark and cryptic teaser was largely focused on a struggling Tony Stark who’s still stranded in space. “Part of the journey is the end,” he notes solemnly.

One of the biggest plot points in the film is whether or not Iron Man makes it back to Earth alive. The Robert Downey Jr.-played character has had close brushes with death in the past, often leaving fans wondering if he’s readying to retire the role. Marvel is serious about not letting spoilers for the film sneak out and not even the actors were aware of the film’s title before it was revealed to the public. While the actors have been put through serious measures to make sure nothing slips, it looks like RDJ may have just revealed a major spoiler.

In a new Audi promo video featuring Robert Downey Jr., he notes he’s already driven the car "as Tony Stark in Avengers 4, out in theaters Spring 2019- I did." The short line seems to indicate he does make it back to the ground alive, ruining the anticipation built by the trailer and likely confirming that Stark doesn’t die in space. The top comment on the video reads "when Audi ads tells you more than the Avengers trailer did."

While this could just be a cheeky comment that’s unrelated to the actual plot of the film, it’s hard to say for sure until the April 26, 2019 release of Avengers: Endgame.