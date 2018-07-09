Best Reactions to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement

From fans saying “That Should Be Me” to people wondering why anyone thought they had a chance with him in the first place, everyone is up in arms over Justin Bieber’s recent engagement.

As reported by TMZ, the heartthrob proposed to his on-again off-again girlfriend Hailey Baldwin on Saturday (June 7). The two were on an uber-romantic vacation in the Bahamas when he popped the question.

The also recently-engaged Ariana Grande jumped in to defend the Biebs when people questioned how quickly this relationship has taken off.

Fans had a lot to say in response to this news. While tons are super excited for the young couple, others are just straight-up offended.

I still can’t believe that THE Justin Bieber is engaged. We really went through everything with him; the rise of his career, when everyone called him gay, when everyone hated him, when he made an iconic comeback and was finally respected, and now this. I’m so emotional right now. — pia (@avenuesbizzIe) July 9, 2018

they’re having a “Justin Bieber special” day in my city in a H&M store bc he got engaged.

they’re having a sale on his merch and play nothing but his songs.

we love a worldwide holiday. — maya | I’m good luv (@swapmybiebs) July 9, 2018

Justin Bieber was never going to marry any of you why are you upset — Brandon Calvillo (@BJCalvillo) July 8, 2018

Justin Bieber might be engaged. I ask that you respect my privacy during this time as I mourn the loss of my future marriage. — WHITNEY YOUNG (@whitneyyoung) July 8, 2018

justin bieber is engaged to hailey baldwin.... “alexa can you play “that should be me by justin bieber” — jojo-------- (@jojolovee72) July 8, 2018

If you’re also struggling to cope with the end of your completely one-sided relationship with Justin, here’s a song that may help you through it: