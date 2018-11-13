Blink-182 Supports California Wildfire Victims with New T-Shirt

As the most devastating wildfire in California history rages on, artists everywhere are coming together with ways to help support those in its path.

The loss of the homes of both humans and animals has led to the need for shelters, evacuations and more. To try and help offset the costs of the Woosley Fire’s destruction, bands such as Blink-182 are launching campaigns to help raise money.

The California rockers just shared that they’ve designed a new T-shirt, with all sales benefitting the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund for California Wildfires. Click here to purchase the $15 shirt.

Along with supporting both the band and wildfire victims through the purchase of the shirt, there are lots of other ways you can help. From donating clothes to local shelters to giving money to organizations, click here for a list of ways to contribute.