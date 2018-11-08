Brendon Urie Reunites with Music Teacher in Emotional Video

Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie continues to give us more reasons to love him. The down-to-earth frontman recently went back to one of the reasons he started music in the first place in a surprise reunion with his music teacher.

The reunion started with Brendon’s continued effort to do good and give back. His latest mission involves partnering with Notes for Notes, an organization that helps bring music to the kids who need it most. Brendon’s Highest Hopes Foundation is set to build a recording studio in a Las Vegas Boys and Girls Club to honor where he came from and how he got started.

As the kids react to the surprise of getting a studio, Brendon gets a surprise of his own. The singer is reunited with his teacher, Richard Matta, who he gives massive props for his role in developing his passion for music.

Watch the emotional reunion along with touching reactions from his parents below: