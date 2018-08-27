BTS Start Viral Dance Challenge with “Idol”
Watch ARMYs take on the #IDOLCHALLENGE
Kpop superstars BTS are hot off the release of their repackaging, Love Yourself: Answer, immediately taking over charts with the help of their dedicated ARMY.
Just one of many highlights from the recent release includes a Nicki Minaj feature on an updated version of “Idol.” The track also received a new music video that’s racked up more than 85 million views in three days, now inspiring a viral dance challenge.
BTS’ J-Hope launched the #IDOLCHALLENGE with a rooftop video of himself dancing, almost immediately garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and encouraging ARMYs to give it a try.
Here are some of our favorite takes:
#HopeOnTheStreet in malta 얼쑤~#URSOO #IDOL #IDOLCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/E9xRRuwDi5— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 27, 2018
Pls give us a lot of love, and thank u for watching-- @BTS_twt @BTS_Colombia pic.twitter.com/QJtu09a96Q
COLOMBIA - CARTAGENA ------— BTS ARMY Cartagena ---- (@BTS_cartagena) August 27, 2018
the things i do for j-hope #IDOL #IDOLCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/M6wcSFKvyp— --------.-- ++ (@sseokis) August 27, 2018
GUYS I SAID THIS CHALLENGE AINT FOR ME #IDOLCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/KbobD5A30t— ً (@sugaske) August 27, 2018
my 4 year old army♡ doing the #IDOLCHALLENGE@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/9BqZadvYG7— armyfamily♡ (@msookie89) August 27, 2018
@BTS_twt Hoseok, what's good? #IDOLCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/qWXCX7ozKc— -------- || #IDOLCHALLENGE -- (@KTH_TRIVIA) August 27, 2018
YALL ALREADY KNOW I HAD TO HOP ON THIS REAL QUICK #URSOO #IDOL #IDOLCHALLENGE @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Xz7StHs0FC— αl | lσvє чσurѕєlf: αnѕwєr (@JHSMEETSEVlL) August 27, 2018
I decided to do this with my lil sister. I hope it went well --✊--@BTS_twt @jungheekook #IDOLCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/nMZ5li6kdo— 마니아태태 -- (@VANTESKIM) August 27, 2018