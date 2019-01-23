Call This Hotline That Does Nothing but Play Smash Mouth’s “All Star”

The internet is helping us start our day off in the most perfect way with a hotline that’s everything we need and more.

Twitter user @KyleKellyYahner set up a simultaneously useless and flawless number that literally just plays Smash Mouth’s “All Star” when you call it. The number to call is 830-476-5664. It’s both the perfect number to give to creeps that won’t take no for an answer, and a great place to call when you just need a pick-me-up.

Ladies, if some guy wants your number and you want nothing to do with him, 830-476-5664 is the decoy to give him. It’s a hotline that does nothing but play that terrible Smashmouth song. — Adam Rawnsley (@arawnsley) January 21, 2019

Texting it results in getting a link to the Genius lyrics for the song as a response, a text that’s funny in itself as we can’t really imagine there’s any super deep meaning to the lyrics that needs to be explained.

“Dr. Shrek writes in the first person purporting to be such an individual, advocating against this and promoting the value of integrity,” a clear Smash Mouth expert explains in the Genius annotations.

Creator Kyle noted a huge spike in calls after the number started going viral. Topping over 100K calls in one night, the success of his genius work is impossible to deny.