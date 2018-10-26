The Chainsmokers Drop “Siren” Featuring Aazar

The Chainsmokers are back with another single that we’re ready to bump for the rest of the week.

Related: The Chainsmokers Feel The "Side Effects" With Emily Warren

Following hits “This Feeling” featuring Kelsea Ballerini and “Side Effects” featuring Emily Warren, the producer duo is back with another bop. The Aazar-asssted “Siren” sticks to their dubstep roots with a beat that builds until the chorus’ satisfying drop.

The track title’s dual meaning references both the alluring mythical creature and the sound the lets you know when the popo are catching up to you.

Listen to "Siren" below: