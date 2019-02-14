The Chainsmokers Featuring Khalid? Artists Reveal Collaborations That Were Never Released

We all have those sneaking suspicions that our favorite artists are probably holding back a bunch of great songs from us. From bops that are finished but were axed from albums to planned features that were never released, there have to be gazillions of great tracks that will never see the light of day.

To get to the bottom of some of the best collabs that never actually happened, we asked The Chainsmokers, Jackson Wang, and Mark Ronson to reveal their secrets. While Jackson was afraid to make Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee look bad, Mark and Kacey Musgraves’ potential magic was cursed by a potential case of pneumonia.

On top of the two collabs that never actually happened, Khalid and The Chainsmokers have a finished track together that may never make it to the public. We’re not crying, it’s not that serious… We’re fine…

Hear from the stars about the songs that we’ll probably never hear in the video above!

