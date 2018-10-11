Charli XCX + Troye Sivan Return to Good Old Days in “1999” Video
Watch them star as everyone from Steve Jobs to Britney Spears
October 11, 2018
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan recently teamed up for the nostalgic track “1999.”
The throwback jam now has a vibrant video that references some of our favorite ‘90s memories. Pop star duo Troye and Charli appear dressed as everyone from Titanic’s Jack and Rose to Justin Timberlake.
They even bring back some of our favorite products, including chunky Sketchers that we low key would still rock today. Watch the playful video below:
Can you name everyone featured? The Ryan Staake-directed video makes us want to go back to the '90s and have a dance party.
Nothing makes me scream like this video— troye -- (@troyesivan) October 11, 2018