The Revivalists Explain Their “All Over the Map” Influences on Album ‘Take Good Care’

The Revivalists are enjoying the fruits of their labor after the November 9 release of LP Take Good Care.

The 14-track album (apparently 13 with one bonus, if you ask guitarist Zack Feinberg) features folk-tinged grooves that include everything from blistering guitar chords to atmospheric harmonies. In the exclusive interview above, the group describes their limitless inspirations that can’t be put into a genre box. They’ve mastered the coloring of their own sound with pieces of their favorite artists’ styles.

After breakout hit “Wish I Knew You,” the Louisiana band is back with more chart-topping radio singles like “Change” and “All My Friends.” Normally a seven-piece ensemble, The Revivalists gave us two stripped-down performances with just David Shaw’s emotive vocals and Zack’s guitar.

Watch RADIO.COM’s exclusive performances of “When I’m With You” and “All My Friends” below. If you’re itching to see them in their full splendor live, click here to see their upcoming tour dates.