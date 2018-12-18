Go Behind-The-Scenes With OneRepublic in Intimate Netflix Documentary

OneRepublic is a band with worldwide appeal, delivering hit after hit with timeless songs that stand the test of time thanks to their sincerity and relatable themes. Despite being a mass-market band, the Colorado pop rockers have been able to retain their authenticity and humility.

In a new documentary titled Once in a Lifetime Sessions with OneRepublic, the band gives a look inside their trek from their very early days to their current 16 years together. Exclusive interviews are woven together with stunning performances both from the studio and in an intimate concert setting, giving a well-rounded look into the band’s talent and creative processes.

‘Counting Stars’, taken from our Once In A Lifetime session, streaming on @netflix US now. Coming soon to the rest of the world @lifetimesession ---- pic.twitter.com/qiJORLs4c5 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 17, 2018

It can often seem like musicians as massive as OneRepublic just appear out of nowhere with immediate success, skipping the whole grind of the life of a struggling artist. The group revisits their roots in this hour-long documentary and reminds us of how far they’ve come through reminiscing about the hustle of playing shows to four people and handing out fliers on the streets.

Along with describing their early days, Ryan Tedder looks into his career as one of the biggest songwriters in pop with work for Beyoncé, Adele, Ellie Goulding, and beyond. Their process is the lack of a process, pushing for change and diving into risk with a conscious effort not to repeat themselves on any one record.

“Shame on me the day that I don’t respect my position or realize that I’ve already won the lottery, and I won it 10 years ago,” explains Tedder after expressing his gratitude for their fans.

The full documentary is now available on Netflix US by searching Once in a Lifetime Sessions with OneRepublic.