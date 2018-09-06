Halsey to Star As Herself In Upcoming Lady Gaga Film

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s upcoming A Star Is Born remake is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. Now, we have another reason to freak out about it.

Halsey just revealed her short cameo in the movie. The singer will play herself, sharing her honor and excitement to be “representing a piece of the current state of music in this film forever.”

I guess now is a good time to finally tell you guys that I have a little cameo in A Star Is Born! Thank you so so much to Gaga and Bradley for including me. It was an honor to watch both of your talent and dedication on set. ❤️ an all time life highlight for me for sure. — h (@halsey) September 5, 2018

I play myself for a very small moment! Which is insane because it means Gaga and Bradley saw me worthy of representing a piece of the current state of music in this film forever. They could have picked any artist. It was so humbling and unreal. https://t.co/GnLTIydTX6 — h (@halsey) September 5, 2018

The soundtrack for the film was also recently revealed, featuring a full list of songs performed by Gaga and Cooper. The full tracklist includes 34 songs, 19 performed by Cooper and Bradley and the rest are clips from significant moments in the film.

Pre-order the soundtrack here.