Here’s How You Can Get Free Taco Bell

Taco Bell is continuing to solidify their place as “Best Fast Food Chain Ever To Exist Ever In Life” by continuing to give us free tacos.

Their World Series promotional deal is back for another year. Despite a misleading name, “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” isn’t actually encouraging you to ransack a baseball field or your neighborhood Taco Bell.

The deal promises free tacos if a base is stolen during the World Series. Just one game in, Boston outfielder Mookie Betts stole second base and consequently got the country free Doritos Locos tacos.

It happened! A base was stolen in the #WorldSeries and that means all of America gets to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. See terms: https://t.co/0Q1e2acrit #StealATaco pic.twitter.com/1i21Jukplz — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 24, 2018

On Thursday, November 1, you can pick up one free Doritos Locos Taco from your nearest Taco Bell between 2:00 and 6:00 PM.

Take off work to get a taco. Get your friends who don’t want Taco Bell to bring you a taco. Treat yourself.