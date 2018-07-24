James Bay Shares “Just For Tonight” Video

James Bay just delivered a live-performance filled video for his track “Just For Tonight,” highlighting some of his recent shows and their energetic crowds.

The crooning love song appeared on his 2018 sophomore album, Electric Light. The visual perfectly captures the vibe of a James Bay show by alternating between dancey crowd shots and shots of the performer and his full live band.

Watch below:

Bay took to Twitter to thank fans and share the video. Replies included people remembering their favorite moments from his shows and even some finding themselves in the video.

It’s been an amazing year so far playing live and seeing so many of you!

JUST FOR TONIGHT video out now x https://t.co/YI1vZydUii pic.twitter.com/OT8HHWa6DC — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) July 24, 2018