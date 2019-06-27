Justin Bieber and Drew Barrymore Team for ‘Drew’ Clothing Launch

Justin Drew Bieber just enlisted the help of Drew Barrymore for his Drew clothing line. The perfect collaboration is almost too good to be true, yet here we are.

As Justin takes a break from solo music to focus on his marriage and mental health, the “I Don’t Care” singer is continuing to funnel his creative energy into other ventures. His Drew clothing line is a laid-back streetwear brand that mirrors his personal style. With unisex silhouettes and simple branding, the singer is selling out of clothing so quickly it’s almost impossible to actually get your hands on.

Related: Justin Bieber Gives Homeless Man $500 Bill, Stops to Hug Nervous Young Fan

His new collaboration with Drew Barrymore will likely be even harder to purchase. In a preview of his next release shared to Instagram, Justin sports a shirt with the iconic actress’ 1982 E.T. character on it.

Barrymore also posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt from the line, this time in a shirt with a more recent photo of herself on it. “Drew @drewhouse,” she captioned both photos with a red heart emoji.

The collaboration has yet to receive a release date, but will likely be available at https://thehouseofdrew.com/. We're beyond here for Drew cubed.