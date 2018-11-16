Logic Teams with J.J. Abrams to Co-Write Upcoming Film

Logic is readying for his debut on the big screen with Everything Must Go, a film that’s being compared to a revamped version of 1994 indie film Clerks.

28-year-old rapper Logic is slated as both the co-writer and an actor in the film, working alongside Blackish writer Lisa McQuillan and famed producer J.J. Abrams. In a previous interview with Ryan Seacrest, Logic teased that he would be appearing in an upcoming comedy about a record store.

Without giving too much away, he noted just wanting to make people laugh and being excited about both his upcoming film debut and fiction novel, Supermarket.

Before his appearance on the silver screen, Logic made time to release an album full of bangers. YSIV is a 14-track album featuring the track below: the Jaden Smith-assisted "Iconic."