Millie Bobby Brown Sings Panic! At The Disco and Lizzo With Jimmy Fallon

“There are no winners or losers. That being said, if you can’t think of a song, you lose,” Jimmy Fallon politely explained in the intro to his latest segment of “Beat Battle.”

The sneakily difficult bit asks Jimmy Fallon and his guests to sing whatever song comes to mind on top of a random beat supplied by The Roots. The latest star to take on the challenge was none other than Stranger Things' star and all-around angel Millie Bobby Brown.

As the 15-year-old actress prepares for the upcoming season of Stranger Things to drop on July 4, she’s also showing off her musical abilities. Millie spent a full four minutes going back and forth with random song lyrics without missing a beat- and while looking super classy the full time.

Was this rehearsed? She’s way too good at this… Watch her crush it with songs by Gwen Stefani, Lorde, Lizzo, Panic! At The Disco, Carly Rae Jepson, Shawn Mendes, and many more in the video above.