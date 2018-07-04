Nicki Minaj Pays For 37 Fans’ College Tuitions

Last year, Nicki Minaj launched her “Student of the Game” fund as a way to give back to the people who have helped make her career possible. What started as a funny tweet turned into life-changing interaction.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!----‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

The rap queen is back at it and has brought back the fund to pay for another 37 fans' college expenses. She’s offering to give them each up to $18,000 toward their current tuition or student loans. How can I enter in this???

The full list was shared to her website on Friday (June 29) and winners took to Twitter to celebrate.

OMFGGGGGFG SNDNDJDKDKDJDNDNJDNJDJDND NICKI IS PAYING MY LOANS!!!! YOOOOOOO I'M CRYINGGGG!!!!!!!! -------- — Rye (@Classy_Barb) June 29, 2018

IM ONE OF THE #StudentOfTheGame WINNERS!!!!! IM CRYING THANK YOU SO MUCH @NICKIMINAJ THANK YOUUUU! pic.twitter.com/8cod0FK7Z1 — Wally ™ Maraj----(@wjoaquin9) June 30, 2018