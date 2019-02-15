Quinn XCII Dives Into His Influences From Every Genre, Maroon 5 to the Jackson 5

Quinn XCII is at the top of our list people who we just can’t figure out why they aren’t massive stars yet.

With a vibey sound reminiscent of crooners like Jon Bellion and ZAYN, Quinn creates low key music that works for everything from an easy listen to a party soundtrack. The Detroit singer is hot off the release of From Michigan With Love, a 12-track work that comes as his second full album.

With single and EP releases spanning back to 2015, Quinn has been quietly building a name for himself through his unique and palatable sound. Combining elements of electronic music, R&B, and pop, it’d be a discredit to his innovation to try and stick him in a box.

From Michigan With Love feels like a polished work produced by an artist that’s on the cusp of blowing up. Opening with the Elohim-asssited “Holding Hands,” the vulnerable album would be the perfect soundtrack to a small town that’s filled with vintage vibes, and huge aspirations.

In our exclusive interview about his brand new album, Quinn XCII gives a look into where those vintage vibes are coming from. The artist points to his Motown listening habits, crediting legendary hometown heroes with his current style.

Hear about his brand new release in the video above!