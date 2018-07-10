Twenty One Pilots Ready for New Era with Billboards and Cryptic Gifs
The band officially broke their year-long Twitter silence on June 9
After months of speculation, we’re now 100% sure Twenty One Pilots are back.
Rumors about their long-awaited return have been swirling since the day they left, but we finally have the first tweets from the duo in just over a year.
July 9, 2018
July 10, 2018
The eye is almost completely re-opened and, at the rate these gifs are coming, we’re predicting new music from the band within the next day.
The newsletter sign up box on their official website has been blocked out, stopping new members from signing up and hinting that people already on the list will get a special e-mail soon.
Fans have also found billboards and murals connected to the new era in major cities all over the world, from Italy to Brazil. We're beyond excited to see what all of this is leading up to.
milan!— top today (@top__today) July 10, 2018
--: @loxrexnzxo pic.twitter.com/NLEmEyIcPJ
more billboards found at waterloo pic.twitter.com/6SOeUbDuHt— top today (@top__today) July 9, 2018
I CAN’T F BELIEVE I’VE JUST SEEN THIS PRECIOUS SYMBOL WHILE WALKING AT SÃO PAULO AAAAAAAAAAAA #TØPISBACK pic.twitter.com/PVjq5L9xfR— -- (@Iarygou) July 9, 2018
MY DUDES ARE BACK ------ #TØPISBACK pic.twitter.com/XI5VPIAO2X— maja (@migrainedun) July 9, 2018