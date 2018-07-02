Zayn Covers Beyoncé As Album Teaser

English singer-songwriter Zayn has been hinting at the upcoming release of his sophomore album. While we’re anxiously awaiting more details, the enigmatic singer has been dropping clues. His most recent update is a “taster” for the album.

The video features audio of a smooth and synthy cover of Beyoncé's "Me, Myself and I," a track off of her 2003 debut solo album. Hints of his English accent sneak through in vocals that seem to be simply laid on top of the song's original instrumentals.

Album is on the way,

Got a few surprises for you too .. here’s a taster --✌-- pic.twitter.com/jjNQY5PvRa — zayn (@zaynmalik) June 29, 2018

This teaser seems to suggest a more R&B-leaning album, although his recent single “Entertainer” is more electronic and poppy. Watch the official video below: