Zayn Teases Upcoming Release of 27-Song Album

Zayn is the king of mystery, originally causing speculation of an upcoming album with his spin on Beyoncé and Elvis hits before rolling out a few original singles. Now, the wait for details on his new project is finally over.

After diving into a new era with singles “Sour Diesel,” “No Candle No Light,” “Fingers,” and “Too Much,” the sultry crooner has revealed that the tracks are just four of an upcoming 27-track album titled Icarus Falls. That’s right, 27 Zayn solo tracks. We’ll give you a second to process that.

Start emotionally preparing yourself now as his upcoming sophomore album is due in just two short weeks with an impending release date of December 14. Pre-orders along with new single “Rainberry” are due this Friday (November 30).

While we rearrange out entire lives to make sure we have time to listen to the full album on loop the day it drops, listen to the Nicki Minaj-assisted "No Candle No Light" below: