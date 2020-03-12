96.5 TIC Contests Suspended Due To Coronavirus

In light of the current status of coronavirus, we at 96.5 TIC/Entercom Hartford are currently suspending station on-air contesting and ticket giveaways.

We will keep the public informed and updated as the weeks progress. Our main focus at Entercom Hartford is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We thank you for your patience and understanding.

