Be The First To Get Your Tickets To All-Star Christmas 2019

96.5TIC's All-Star Christmas is going down at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday December 13th... and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with our PRESALE EVENT!

All-Star Christmas starring Goo Goo Dolls, Hanson, Andy Grammer, and Dean Lewis is taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday December 13th. Tickets go on sale Friday October 18th at 10am at ticketmaster.com... but from 10AM TUESDAY OCTOBER 15TH TO 10PM THURSDAY OCTOBER 17TH, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

CLICK HERE and use the special password GOO

Don't miss your shot to pick up great seats to All-Star Christmas... the presale is only live until 10pm on Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW.