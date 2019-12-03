Download Tickets To An Advance Screening of LITTLE WOMEN

Want to see an advance screening of LITTLE WOMEN on Monday, December 16th at 7pm at Cinema City at the Palace in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download free tickets!

Download and print your free tickets to an advance screening of LITTLE WOMEN at SONYSCREENINGS.COM

About LITTLE WOMEN:

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Video of LITTLE WOMEN - Official Trailer (HD)

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW at SONYSCREENINGS.COM

*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats.