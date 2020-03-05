Download Tickets To An Advance Screening of MY SPY

Want to see an advance screening of MY SPY on Wednesay, March 11th at 7pm at Cinema City at the Palace in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download free tickets!

Download and print your free tickets to an advance screening of MY SPY at STXTICKETS.COM

About MY SPY:

MY SPY follows JJ, a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista), who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) after he is sent undercover to surveil her family. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance, JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.

Video of My Spy | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 13, 2020

Get your tickets now at STXTICKETS.COM!

*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats.