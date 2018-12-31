Top 50 of 2018 Countdown

As we wrap up 2018, it's fun to look back on all the music we listened to on the radio all year! (There were soooo many great songs!)



Gina J and Mike Kelley host the countdown, starting at 4:00p on New Year's Eve and it repeats through Noon on New Year's Day. We'll also throw in some Number One songs from past years, just to reminisce!

What are your favorites?



96.5 TIC 2018 Top 50 Songs:

1. Maren Morris/Zedd/Grey “The Middle”

2. Taylor Swift “Delicate”

3. Bebe Rexha/Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

4. Maroon 5/Cardi B “Girls Like You”

5. Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”

6. Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”

7. Ariana Grande “No Tears Left To Cry”

8. Panic at the Disco “High Hopes”

9. Max/Gnash “Lights Down Low”

10. Dua Lipa “New Rules”

11. Marshmello/Bastille “Happier”

12. Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”

13. Weezer “Africa”

14. Macklemore/Kesha “Good Old Days”

15. 5 Seconds of Summer “Youngblood”

16. Charlie Puth “How Long”

17. Maroon 5 “Wait”

18. Imagine Dragons “Natural”

19. Bruno Mars/Cardi B “Finesse”

20. Dan + Shay “Tequila”

21. Post Malone “Better Now”

22. Pink “Beautiful Trauma”

23. Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”

24. Backstreet Boys “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

25. Justin Timberlake/Chris Stapleton “Say Something”

26. Ariana Grande “God Is A Woman”

27. Lauv “I Like Me Better”

28. Selena Gomez “Back To You”

29. Marshmello/Anne-Marie “FRIENDS”

30. lovelytheband “Broken”

31. The Weeknd/Kendrick Lamar “Pray For Me”

32. Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

33. Khalid/Normani “Love Lies”

34. Jason Mraz “Have It All”

35. Taylor Swift/Ed Sheeran/Future “End Game”

36. John Mayer “New Light”

37. Bebe Rexha “I’m A Mess”

38. Dean Lewis “Be Alright”

39. NF “Let You Down”

40. Lauren Daigle “You Say”

41. Meghan Trainor “No Excuses”

42. Bazzi “Mine”

43. Shawn Mendes/Zedd “Lost In Japan”

44. Halsey “Him & I”

45. LANco “Greatest Love Story”

46. Selena Gomez/Marshmello “Wolves”

47. Drake “In My Feelings”

48. AJR “Sober Up”

49. DJ Khaled/Justin Bieber/Chance The Rapper/Quavo “No Brainer”

50. Alice Merton “No Roots”