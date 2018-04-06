Singer Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive at the 2015 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating 'China: Through The Looking Glass' held at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York, NY on May 4th, 2015.

WATCH: Blue Ivy Tells JAY-Z and Beyonce to Shush During GRAMMYs

By: Annie Reuter

April 6, 2018

Blue Ivy wasn't up for any awards last night (Jan. 28) at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, but she was one of the most talked about celebrities to attend.

The six-year-old daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé stole the show mid-ceremony while Camila Cabello was delivering a moving speech in support of the Dreamers.

As Blue Ivy's parents applauded the former member of Fifth Harmony, the little girl was filmed in the front row motioning for Jay and Bey to stop clapping so she could hear the speech.

Cameras panned to the family at the most opportune time, catching her motioning to her parents to put their hands down and just listen to Cabello's speech.

The reactions on Twitter were equal parts swift and hilarious. Check out some of our favorite posts below.

The world's most famous six-year-old most certainly stole the show the GRAMMY Awards, where her dad was nominated eight times, but did not leave with any hardware.

 

