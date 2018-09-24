Watch: BTS Advocates for Global Youth Program

Global pop sensation BTS just spoke at the 73rd U.N. General Assembly in NYC, helping launch a new global youth initiative called "Generation Unlimited."

Related: EXCLUSIVE: BTS Answers Questions Sent In From Their Biggest Fans

Vocalist Kim Namjoon spoke for the group, speaking about the issues they, their fans, and all young people in the world face today. "Generation Unlimited," sponsored by UNICEF, is a children's agency to promote education in an ambitious program called "Youth2030". The program's goal is to have all youths being educated or trained for work by 2030.

Namjoon ended the speech with some inspiring words, “I have many faults and I have many more fears but I’m gonna embrace myself as hard as I can and I’m starting to love myself, gradually, just little by little.”

Listen to their full speech below: