WE ARE THE CHILDREN: 2018 Toy Sorting Dates

We're getting ready for the 2018 We Are The Children Christmas Party, and now we have the dates available for the toy sorting for the event with our friends at Meant2Be Moving & Storage!

Below are the dates and times for We Are The Children toy sorting this year:

Monday 12/10 6-8pm

Wednesday 12/13 6-8pm

Monday 12/17 6-8pm

Wednesday 12/19 6-8pm

Thursday 12/20 6-8 (if needed)

Monday 12/24 9am (at the XL Center)

To help, join us at Meant2Be Moving & Storage! You do not need to sign up to help sort toys, just show up. Toy sorting events have no age restrictions... All individuals are welcome to help!!

Meant2Be Moving & Storage

27 SPENCER COURT

EAST HARTFORD, CT

860-338-7840

*Kids ages 18 and under are welcome to help out!*