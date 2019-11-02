How To Donate To WE ARE THE CHILDREN
November 2, 2019
Do you want to donate to We Are The Children's 2019 Christmas Party? Here's how you can contribute!
We're collecting 5,000 Toys For Girls and Boys! If you want to help, bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate at any of the following Toy Drive events:
December 1st - Enfield Square next to Target - 12-2pm
December 7th - Middletown Christmas on Main St - 12-2pm
December 13th - All-Star Christmas @ Mohegan Sun
December 17th - Manchester Commuter Lot - 6am-6pm
December 21st - Buckland Hills - 12-2pm
You can also donate online! CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW!
Or volunteer at this year's Christmas Party. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP!
Thank you in advance for helping to make the holidays special for some kids in need this Christmas!